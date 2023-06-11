WATCH: Clash Breaks Out Between Pilgrims And Cops During Palkhi Ceremony at Alandi Temple

Pune: Chaos and violence ensued during the Palkhi ceremony in the annual trek of the Warkari pilgrims towards Pandharpur on Sunday as police allegedly resorted to lathi charge to bring the crowd under control.

A clash erupted between a group of pilgrims and the police outside the Alandi temple, leading to a clash between the pilgrims and the cops.

Among the large congregation of devotees gathered at the temple to commence the week-long trek, only 47 groups were selected for darshan, with a maximum of 75 pilgrims per group.

When the police prevented people from these designated groups from proceeding, a clash broke out.

But Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Choubey denied the use of force during the Palkhi ceremony.

“As a preventive measure, a decision was made to limit the number of attendees to 75 people per Dindi, and this arrangement was communicated in advance to all parties involved. The heads of dindi (procession) also agreed to adhere to these guidelines, and passes were accordingly distributed.

"However, an unforeseen incident occurred today when a group of local youths attempted to enter the restricted area. Efforts were made by temple trustees and security personnel to explain the situation to them, but they refused to comply. In their attempt to breach the barricade, a minor skirmish broke out between the youths and the police. It is important to note that the police did not resort to a lathicharge or use excessive force during this incident. Contrary to some reports, there was no lathicharge carried out by the police,” Choubey said.

