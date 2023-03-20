WATCH: PMPML driver in Pune spotted watching film on mobile while driving bus |

A video showing a driver of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) watching a film while he was driving the bus has gone viral on social media. The video created a stir on social media with users seeking action against the driver.

As per the reports, the driver is from Nigdi Depot. The PMPML administration has taken note of the incident and assured that action will be taken against the concerned person.

The PMPML passengers often complain about the rash driving by the drivers. Last week, a driver was booked for rash and negligent driving which resulted in backbone injuries to a woman passenger. She was injured in February and filed the case after the treatment.

While on March 12, a PMPML bus hit an auto-rickshaw wherein two people were seriously injured in Hinjewadi.

At present the operator runs more than 2000 buses every day, some of the buses are of PMMPL while others are of six private contractors. If passengers come across any difficulty, PMPML has provided a toll-free number 020-24545454 to register a complaint or raise any grievance. There is a dedicated grievance cell for these calls and the operator takes strict action against the violators and resolves the issues of the passengers.

