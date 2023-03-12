Pune: Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil intervenes in 'PMPML vs private contractors' issue to avoid further strikes

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil intervenes in 'PMPML vs private contractors' issue to avoid further strikes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 07:07 PM IST
article-image
Days after strike by private contractors of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Pune's guardian minister Chandrakant Patil met the officers of PMPML, private contractors and the officers from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

He also directed the PMPML administration to make sure that no such strikes creating disruptions in the public transport system in Pune should happen. 

This comes days after 4 operators - Olectra Greentech, Antony Garages, Travel Time Mobility India and Vishwa Yodha Travels went on strike last Sunday citing unpaid dues for the last three months. The strike was later called off by them. 

The operator has 1600 buses, 954 buses are owned by the PMPML while other buses are on contract and there are 6 contractors working with the operator. Because of the strike, several commuters had to wait as the buses operated by four contractors stayed away from the roads.

The tiff between private contractors and public local transport providers is very common in the state. The private contractors often call strike over pending dues or seek an increase in the dues.

article-image
