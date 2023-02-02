Watch: Passenger confronts lawyer couple on Mumbai local for sitting with legs on seat

e-Paper Get App
A video of their heated exchange is going viral on social media as the passenger who was complaining recorded the incident on his phone camera.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
A passenger on a local train in Mumbai recently had a confrontation with a lawyer couple as the woman was sitting with her legs stretched on the front seat.

When asked to keep her feet down, the couple started arguing with the fellow passenger, who was sitting in front of them.

A video of their heated exchange is going viral on social media as the passenger who was complaining recorded the incident on his phone camera.

The woman who had her feet stretched out, tries to snatch the camera away from the passenger in front of her towards the end of the video.

The passenger posted the video on Twitter and tagged the Mumbai police and Central Railway to bring the incident to their notice.

"@MumbaiPolice @Central_Railway @CPMumbaiPolice these people supposed to be lawyers and sitting in the train like this," Prashant Waydande, the passenger who took the video, wrote on Twitter.

