Mumbai: Railway employee run over by local train near Andheri, police confirm suicide

The body of a 57-year-old motor-man was found on the tracks of the local train near Andheri in the afternoon on Thursday. The police confirmed it as a suicide because a note was found next to his body. According to sources, the deceased was in depression and was on a sick leave for few days.

Local train ran over railway employee, police find suicide note

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), on Thursday around 12.45 pm the deceased, identified as, Rakesh Gaud, was run-over between Andheri and Vile Parle by a local train heading to Borivali. The train was halted between 12.46 pm to 12.58 pm due to the incident.

The police found a suicide note next to the body which read “I do not blame anyone for this” along with his wife’s phone number. “We confirmed the suicide, then contacted the family and handed over the body,” said senior police inspector Yogesh Devare of Andheri GRP.

“The reason for the suicide and others aspects of the case are under investigation,” added the senior inspector.

Deceased was stressed, on sick leave

According to sources, the deceased was undergoing stress and was also on a sick leave since few days. However, as the deceased was a railway employee, the railway authorities have said that the GRP will conduct a thorough investigation regarding the reason for the suicide.

The data of only the Western Railways, according to GRP, shows that last year (2022), a total of 28 people (21 male and 7 female) died by suicide on the railway tracks by jumping in front of an incoming train. While the total deaths by suicide on all railway tracks of the city last year is estimated to cross more than 87 which is three times more than the pre-pandemic year 2019.

