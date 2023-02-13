WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to technical snag

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

Passengers travelling in train no 22223, Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express were left in a fix after the doors of the train did not open at Thane. The incident happened on Sunday on Mumbai-bound train.

A video of the passengers alighting was shared on Twitter by Mumbai Mattersz, a city-based awareness group. The video shows passengers queueing to alight from the train as more passengers are seen walking toward the guard's cabin.

The Chief PRO of the Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar, told FPJ that the doors did not open due to a technical issue and that it was rectified later and the train currently is running per its schedule.

"There was some technical issue while opening the doors at Thane. but, it was attended by staff immediately and the doors are functioning well now," said Sutar. The snag was repaired by 9.30 am on Monday.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat flagged off by PM Modi

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, which is 10th Vande Bharat train in India, is expected to boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.

The services of this train were flagged off on Friday, February 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train timing

Train number 22223 to ply on the CSMT-Shirdi route will reportedly begin on February 12 at 6.20 am and it will reach the religious city at 11.40 am. The other train 22224 will depart from Shirdi at 5.25 pm starting February 11 and reach Mumbai by 10.50 pm the same day.

Both trains will be non-functional on Tuesday,

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Nashik Road

The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1840, respectively, he added.

