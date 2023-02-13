e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to technical snag

WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to technical snag

A video of the passengers alighting was shared on Twitter by Mumbai Mattersz, a city-based awareness group. The video shows passengers queueing to alight from the train as more passengers are seen walking toward the guard's cabin.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video | Twitter
Follow us on

Passengers travelling in train no 22223, Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express were left in a fix after the doors of the train did not open at Thane. The incident happened on Sunday on Mumbai-bound train.

A video of the passengers alighting was shared on Twitter by Mumbai Mattersz, a city-based awareness group. The video shows passengers queueing to alight from the train as more passengers are seen walking toward the guard's cabin.

The Chief PRO of the Central Railway, Shivaji Sutar, told FPJ that the doors did not open due to a technical issue and that it was rectified later and the train currently is running per its schedule.

"There was some technical issue while opening the doors at Thane. but, it was attended by staff immediately and the doors are functioning well now," said Sutar. The snag was repaired by 9.30 am on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai toShirdi, Mumbai to Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains to be flagged off on Feb 10; Check...
article-image

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat flagged off by PM Modi

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, which is 10th Vande Bharat train in India, is expected to boost connectivity to important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra's Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, and Shani Singapur.

The services of this train were flagged off on Friday, February 10 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express train timing

Train number 22223 to ply on the CSMT-Shirdi route will reportedly begin on February 12 at 6.20 am and it will reach the religious city at 11.40 am. The other train 22224 will depart from Shirdi at 5.25 pm starting February 11 and reach Mumbai by 10.50 pm the same day.

Both trains will be non-functional on Tuesday,

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Nashik Road

The one-way journey ticket without catering service for CSMT to Sainagar Shirdi will be Rs 840 and Rs 1670 for chair car and executive chair car, respectively, while the ticket prices with catering service will be Rs 975 and Rs 1840, respectively, he added.

Read Also
Modi in Mumbai: PM to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate SCLR among other projects
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in single-storey building in Ghatkopar (W)

Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy...

Navi Mumbai: Tree illegally cut for a cycle track at Palm Beach road; notice issued against deputy...

Maharashtra: Konkan division to host awareness campaign o prevent malpractices in board examination

Maharashtra: Konkan division to host awareness campaign o prevent malpractices in board examination

WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to...

WATCH: Newly-launched Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat express' doors fail to open at Thane due to...

Mumbai: Writing challenge for students as Maharashtra SSC Board exams return to pre-Covid norms

Mumbai: Writing challenge for students as Maharashtra SSC Board exams return to pre-Covid norms