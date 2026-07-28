Watch: Nearly 50 Tourists Stranded At Khopoli's Zenith Waterfall After Sudden Rise In Water Level; Rescue Operation Underway

Nearly 50 Tourists Stranded At Khopoli's Zenith Waterfall After Sudden Rise In Water Level; Rescue Operation Underway |

Following continuous rainfall in Maharashtra’s Khopoli, nearly 50 tourists are reported to be stranded at Zenith Waterfall after the sudden rise in the water level of the stream left them trapped on the opposite side.

Rescue operation underway

According to the police, members of the Help Foundation and local residents have reached the spot to assist in the rescue operation. The stranded tourists had reportedly visited the location for sightseeing. However, due to deteriorating weather conditions and heavy rainfall in the region, they were caught off guard in the ghat area.

The visuals show people standing near the ghat getting drenched in the rain, with only a few carrying umbrellas. The tourists are also seen shivering amid the heavy rainfall. The footage further shows the stream flowing at a high speed, making rescue efforts even more risky.

Khopoli, Maharashtra - Approximately 50 tourists have been stranded at Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli. Police, members of the Help Foundation, and local residents have reached the spot to assist in their rescue. The tourists, who had gone to the location for sightseeing, were caught… pic.twitter.com/WgbklzWDib — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 28, 2026

Subsequently, upon receiving information about the stranded tourists, the concerned agencies rushed to the spot, and efforts to rescue them are currently underway.

Similar incident earlier this month

Meanwhile, in a similar incident reported earlier this month, a rescue operation was carried out at Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli on July 5 to rescue nearly 80 stranded tourists.

According to reports, the tourists had entered the waterfall area at around 7 am when the weather was clear and there was no rainfall. However, heavy rain began around 10 am, causing the water level to rise rapidly and making it difficult for the tourists to use the route by which they had entered the site.

Upon receiving information about the stranded tourists, a joint rescue operation was launched involving the Khopoli Fire Brigade, the local police and local residents. Following a three-hour rescue operation, all the stranded tourists were rescued safely, with no casualties or injuries reported.