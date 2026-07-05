80 Tourists Stranded At Khopoli's Zenith Waterfall Rescued After 3-Hour Operations Amid Heavy Rain & Overflow |

Navi Mumbai: A rescue operation was carried out at the famous Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli on Saturday after heavy rainfall caused the waterfall to overflow, leaving around 80 tourists from Mumbai Central, Chembur and Ghatkopar stranded at two different locations.

Group Entered at 7 AM When Weather Was Clear

The tourists had entered the waterfall area at around 7 am when the weather was clear and there was no rainfall. However, heavy rain began around 10 am, causing the water level to rise rapidly and cutting off their return route.

According to officials, one group of tourists was stranded nearly 500 metres inside the waterfall area, while another group was trapped about one kilometre from the entrance.

Fire Brigade, Police & Villagers Join Rescue Effort

A joint rescue operation involving the Khopoli Fire Brigade, local police and residents of Vihari-Thakurwadi was launched at around noon. After nearly three hours of strenuous efforts in the fast-flowing water, all the stranded tourists were brought to safety by around 3 pm without any casualties.

"The tourists had gone inside early in the morning when the weather was normal. Once heavy rain started, the water level rose quickly and they were unable to return. Our team, with the support of local villagers, carried out the rescue operation and safely evacuated everyone," said Khopoli Fire Officer Mohan More.

Several local volunteers risked their lives by entering the swollen stream to assist in the rescue. Among those who played a key role were Narayan Nirgude, Bhagwan Nirgude, Akshay Jadhav, Kumar Dhumne, Raj Dhumne, Police Patil Vasant Polekar, Narayan Bhagat, Sachin Bhagat and Pawan Nirgude.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to avoid visiting waterfalls and other vulnerable spots during the monsoon, warning that water levels can rise suddenly even if weather conditions appear normal at the time of entry.

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