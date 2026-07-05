Christians Urge Maharashtra To Fill Vacant Special Marriage Officer Post In Mumbai, Cite Severe Hardship To Couples | AI

Mumbai: Christians have urged the Maharashtra government to immediately appoint a Special Marriage Officer in Mumbai, alleging that the post has remained vacant for several months and has caused severe hardship to couples seeking to marry under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Watchdog Foundation Submits Representation to Govt

In a representation addressed to the Principal Secretary and Commissioner of the Social Justice Department, with a copy marked to the Chief Minister, Watchdog Foundation trustees Nicholas Almeida and Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, said the prolonged vacancy had virtually stalled the solemnisation and registration of marriages under the Act in Mumbai.

Couples in Limbo Despite Completing Statutory Formalities

According to the foundation, while the Special Marriage Act is commonly used by interfaith couples, many Christian couples also opt to marry under the secular legal framework for personal, legal and other legitimate reasons rather than under personal religious laws. Us

"Christians usually follow up the registered marriage with a church ceremony. Earlier the practice was not followed," said Pimenta.

Delays Disrupt Education, Employment, Visa & Insurance

The organisation alleged that the absence of a duly appointed Special Marriage Officer has left several couples in limbo despite completing statutory formalities, including issuing marriage notices. It said many are now facing indefinite delays in solemnising their marriages.

The NGO further claimed that couples who have completed marriage formalities are being compelled to travel to Pune to have their marriage certificates stamped and authenticated because the competent authority is unavailable in Mumbai. It said the arrangement has imposed additional financial costs, loss of wages and considerable inconvenience on newly married couples and their families.

Govt Urged to Make Immediate Appointment & Clear Backlog

The representation stated that the delays were disrupting education, employment, immigration and visa processes, insurance claims, succession matters and other legal arrangements dependent on the timely solemnisation and registration of marriage.

Describing the situation as an administrative failure, the Watchdog Foundation said the State has a responsibility to ensure that the statutory machinery under the Special Marriage Act functions efficiently and without interruption. It argued that leaving such an important statutory office vacant for months defeats the purpose of the legislation and deprives citizens of their legal rights.

The organisation has called on the government to immediately appoint a competent Special Marriage Officer for Mumbai and, in the interim, authorise another officer to discharge the statutory functions until a regular appointment is made.

It has also sought directions to ensure that marriage certificates are stamped, authenticated and issued in Mumbai itself, without requiring couples to travel to Pune or elsewhere. Additionally, the NGO has requested that the government clear the backlog of pending applications and put in place a mechanism to ensure that statutory posts under the Special Marriage Act do not remain vacant in future.

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