Navi Mumbai Gets 143 mm Rain, Airoli Tops At 193.8 mm; 18 Tree Falls, 6 Waterlogging Spots Reported |

Navi Mumbai received an average of 142.97 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, with Airoli recording the highest rainfall at 193.80 mm, as intense showers continued to lash the city under a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Digha, Koparkhairne, Belapur Among Heavy Rain Spots

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Digha received 177.60 mm of rainfall, followed by Koparkhairne (157.80 mm), Belapur (116 mm), Vashi (116 mm) and Nerul (96.60 mm) during the 11-hour period.

The heavy rain led to 18 tree fall incidents, one tree branch fall and six cases of waterlogging across the city. The civic body's disaster management teams, fire brigade and ward-level staff remained deployed to clear fallen trees, drain flooded areas and restore normalcy.

NMMC Activated Emergency Machinery in Advance

The NMMC had activated its emergency response machinery in advance following the IMD's forecast of extremely heavy rainfall. Additional dewatering pumps were deployed at vulnerable locations, while officials monitored the situation throughout the day.

"We had mobilised all departments in advance based on the weather forecast, and emergency response teams are continuously working on the ground to attend rain-related incidents. Citizens are requested to remain cautious and follow official advisories," Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

The civic body has appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas, large trees, hoardings and dilapidated structures, and report emergencies to the Disaster Management Control Centre at 022-27567060/61 or the toll-free helpline 1800-222-309 / 1800-222-310.

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