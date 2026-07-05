Police Ban Tourist Entry To Pandavkada, Taloja Hill & Other Monsoon Hotspots In Kharghar To Prevent Deaths | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Police have imposed a complete ban on tourist entry to several hazardous monsoon destinations in Kharghar and Taloja to prevent accidents and drowning deaths during the rainy season. The restricted locations have been declared prohibited areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2026, and warning signboards have been installed to ensure strict enforcement.

Thousands Flock to Waterfalls & Hills Every Year

The decision comes as thousands of tourists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai visit waterfalls, hills and lakes in Kharghar every monsoon. Over the years, several fatal accidents and incidents of serious injuries have been reported after visitors ventured into dangerous areas despite repeated warnings.

The prohibited locations include Pandavkada Waterfall, Chafewadi, Phanaswadi, the Driving Range in Sector 5, Owe Camp Dam, the hill opposite Taloja Jail and the lake opposite Taloja.

"Public Safety Is Highest Priority," Says Senior Inspector

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi said the restrictions were imposed with public safety as the highest priority. “Several serious accidents have occurred at these locations in the past. To prevent further loss of life, tourist entry has been completely prohibited at these dangerous spots. Citizens should cooperate with the police and avoid visiting these areas during the monsoon,” he said.

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Joshi said the restrictions have been enforced following an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) on June 25, 2026, declaring the identified locations as prohibited areas under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2026.

Police have warned that anyone entering the restricted areas without permission or violating the prohibitory order will face strict legal action.

Appealing to the public, the police urged tourists not to risk their lives for monsoon outings and to strictly follow official safety advisories while choosing safe destinations during the rainy season.

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