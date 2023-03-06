WATCH: Mumbaikars witness dust storm, drizzle at various places in city | Twitter video screengrab

Mumbai: A severe dust storm hit the city at various places on Monday evening. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing the change in weather. A video of vigorously moving palm trees and birds struggling to fly in the dust storm has emerged from Shivaji Park Dadar. Pedestrians and bikers can be seen covering their faces in the video.

Watch video here:

Soon after the dust storm a drizzle began in some parts of the city. Video of the drizzle from Virar West has also emerged on social media.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted light rainfall for March 7 in Mumbai city.

Watch video here:

Mumbai weather

The air quality in Mumbai is severely deteriorating. Since November 2022, the city's AQI has continued to swing in the range of 'poor' to 'very poor'.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai on Sunday was 'poor' at 218 (poor). Far worse than that of Delhi, which recorded an AQI of 115 (moderate).

On Monday morning, the city's temperature stood at 28.8°C while the humidity was 37%.

The IMD in its daily forecast predicted the possibility of light rainfall or drizzle on March 7.

If the rainfall is between light to moderate, then the pollutants in the air may get washed away. However, if there is only a light drizzle then the moisture may absorb the pollutants and remain in the air which will result in the formation of smog.

