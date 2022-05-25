Watch: Mumbai traffic cops scan CCTV to trace six youth riding single scooter in viral video

Even as the video of six young men riding a single scooter, which was tweeted two days ago, continues to go viral, the Mumbai Traffic Police have turned to Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage to apprehend the violators.

The video was posted by Mumbai resident Ramandeep Singh Hora, who saw the dangerous spectacle and captured it on camera. He then tweeted the video and tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police, who replied saying that they were looking into the matter.

On Tuesday morning, the Traffic Police once again tweeted to Hora, requesting him to share his contact details in a Direct Message, so that they could seek further details from him.

“They asked me about the exact location and time at which I shot the video, so that they could check CCTV footage accordingly,” Hora told the Free Press Journal.

Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Raiwade, who currently holds additional charge of the Oshiwara traffic division, confirmed the development.

“The video recorded by Mr Hora has only captured a partial license plate, and we only have the last four digits. We are seeking details from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) using this information but at the same time we are also checking CCTV footage at and around the spot in order to trace the movements of the offenders,” Raiwade said.

The city of Mumbai was placed under widespread CCTV camera cover in 2016, with over 4700 cameras in more than 1500 locations covering nearly 80% of the city. The CCTV network has proven to be a significant boost to crime detection, with the police being able to trace and reverse trace movements of suspects using the footage.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details. Talking to you at length may help us understand the situation better. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

The video, meanwhile, continues to gain traction on Twitter, having garnered 62000 views as of Tuesday evening. Equal parts of outrage and humour were observed in the replies. Some wondered how many would have fit inside a car using the same principle, while others remarked that this was an effect of rising fuel prices and collapsing economy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 12:28 AM IST