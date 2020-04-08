Watch: Mumbai Police officers get emotional about home as they battle to keep city safe during lockdown

With a lockdown being imposed in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, everyone is forced to be in their homes and maintain social distancing. However, the police officers are doing their duty diligently amidst the lockdown.

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday shared an emotional video in which the police officers talk about their homes and what would they do if they were to be at home during the lockdown.

"I would have not stepped out at the house at all. We barely get any family time. So, I would have patiently spent this time with them," says a lady officer in the video.

"If I had been at home, I would have spent this time with my mother, my sister. I would have read books and watched films with my family," said another officer.

A officer added, "I would have spent time with my pets, with my wife and maybe just sleep."

Watch Video: