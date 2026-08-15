Watch: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Opens Mayor’s Bungalow Premises For Morning Walkers On 80th Independence Day

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Opens Mayor’s Bungalow Premises For Morning Walkers On 80th Independence Day |

Mumbai: On the occasion of the nation’s 80th Independence Day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Saturday took a unique initiative by opening the premises of the Mayor’s Bungalow to local citizens for morning walks. Tawde after hoisting the national flag at the Mayor’s Bungalow earlier in the morning, opened the main entrance gate of the residence for senior citizens.

The initiative comes after several senior citizens faced difficulties in finding open spaces for their morning walks. While, the initative aims to ensure that citizens, particularly senior citizens, have access to a calm, open and nature-rich environment for their daily walks.

Mayor’s Bungalow opens to citizens

Under the initiative, the picturesque surroundings of the Mayor’s Bungalow in Byculla will now be accessible to local residents every morning from 6 am to 9 am. Citizens will be able to walk along the pathway adjacent to the bungalow and enter the expansive premises of the residence.

The current official residence of Mumbai’s Mayor is located near the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Byculla. After assuming office as Mayor in February 2026, Tawde began residing at the official residence by the end of June 2026.

Move aimed at senior citizens

Tawde has regularly interacted with local residents in the area surrounding the Mayor’s Bungalow. The heritage-listed premises are surrounded by trees, offering a green and peaceful environment for morning walks. Keeping this in mind, Tawde personally took the decision to open the premises to citizens in the public interest on Independence Day.

Local residents and senior citizens have welcomed the move and expressed their satisfaction with the Mayor’s decision.

Zoo walking facility discontinued

Meanwhile, a decades-old practice of allowing morning walkers inside the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo in Byculla ended after the BMC discontinued the facility last month in line with animal welfare guidelines issued by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

For years, registered walkers were allowed access to a designated stretch inside the zoo premises between 6 am and 8 am at a nominal monthly fee of Rs 150.

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