Independence Day 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Hoists National Flag At Mayor’s Bungalow In Byculla |

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde hoisted the National Flag at exactly 7 am on Saturday, August 15, at the Mayor’s Bungalow in Byculla on the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day.

Deputy Commissioner (Division 1) Chanda Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner of Division I Anand Kankal, along with local residents, municipal officers and employees, were present during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

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Meanwhile, the nation marked its 80th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. For the first time, the national song Vande Mataram was rendered at the Red Fort as part of the Independence Day ceremony.

The Prime Minister then hoisted the National Flag, followed by the national anthem. The flag-hoisting ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute, while two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations are centred on Yuva Shakti, highlighting the role of India’s youth in the country’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that Vande Mataram was echoing from the Red Fort for the first time since Independence. He also expressed concern over the recent floods and landslides in parts of the country, saying that several families had been affected.

The Prime Minister assured those affected that the entire nation stood firmly with them and emphasised that a nation progresses through the strength of its resolve and capabilities.

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