Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught

Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught

Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai officials during an operation in the last three days, busted multiple attempts at smuggling of narcotics by carriers of a syndicate, which was trying to smuggle in narcotic substances by adopting a novel modus operandi. In the new method, female foreign national carriers were bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the sanitary pads and rectum.

DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit has recovered a total of 568 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 5.68 crore approximately in illicit market, from three passengers.

Two Ugandan, 1 Tanzanian woman caught

Two of the carriers, with concealment of cocaine in sanitary pads, were Ugandan ladies. The third passenger, a Tanzanian lady, had resorted to rectal concealment of capsules containing cocaine. The contraband was seized under the provisions of NDPS Act 1985. Further, all 3 female passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier the syndicates were using the concealment methods like baggage concealment or drugs ingestion etc, but this time the concealment inside the sanitary napkins made it an ingenious and novel concealment technique.