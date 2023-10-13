 Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught

Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught

In the new method, female foreign national carriers were bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the sanitary pads and rectum.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68 Cr Caught | FPJ

Mumbai: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai officials during an operation in the last three days, busted multiple attempts at smuggling of narcotics by carriers of a syndicate, which was trying to smuggle in narcotic substances by adopting a novel modus operandi. In the new method, female foreign national carriers were bringing drugs into the country by concealing the same inside the sanitary pads and rectum.

DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit has recovered a total of 568 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 5.68 crore approximately in illicit market, from three passengers.

Two Ugandan, 1 Tanzanian woman caught

Two of the carriers, with concealment of cocaine in sanitary pads, were Ugandan ladies. The third passenger, a Tanzanian lady, had resorted to rectal concealment of capsules containing cocaine. The contraband was seized under the provisions of NDPS Act 1985. Further, all 3 female passengers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Earlier the syndicates were using the concealment methods like baggage concealment or drugs ingestion etc, but this time the concealment inside the sanitary napkins made it an ingenious and novel concealment technique.

Read Also
Mumbai: DRI Busts Massive Gold Smuggling Syndicate Involving African Nationals, Seizes Millions In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NCP Supremo Targets State Govt Over Security Of Women & Contractual Hiring

Mumbai News: NCP Supremo Targets State Govt Over Security Of Women & Contractual Hiring

Maharashtra: Toll-Tax Reforms To Roll Out Soon, PWD Minister Dada Bhuse Confirms In Joint Presser...

Maharashtra: Toll-Tax Reforms To Roll Out Soon, PWD Minister Dada Bhuse Confirms In Joint Presser...

Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight Shootout Bid At Bakery In Kashimira. Close Shave For Staffers As...

Mira-Bhayandar: Daylight Shootout Bid At Bakery In Kashimira. Close Shave For Staffers As...

Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68...

Watch: Mumbai DRI Busts New Method Of Concealing Drugs In Sanitary Pads, Rectum; Drugs Worth ₹5.68...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Turbhe Ward