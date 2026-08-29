Watch: Massive Turnout At Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman; Devotees Seen Falling Over Each Other As Bappa Begins Journey To Mandap - Video |

As Mumbai’s much-awaited Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman procession began on Saturday from the Central Railway Workshop Ground in Parel, a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the site. Visuals show devotees welcoming Bappa with great enthusiasm and zeal.

A viral video circulating on the internet shows hundreds of devotees falling onto one another as the procession moves ahead. Meanwhile, devotees gathered along the route can be seen capturing glimpses of Bappa on their mobile phones.

Procession streamed live for devotees

According to reports, for devotees unable to reach the Lalbaug-Parel area or those wishing to avoid the massive crowds, the mandal has also arranged for the entire Aagman procession to be broadcast live on YouTube through its official channel.

For this year’s celebrations, the iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Mandal has unveiled a magnificent Ganesh idol based on a sacred theme inspired by Lord Venkateswara (Sri Tirupati Balaji). The first look of the idol was unveiled earlier on Saturday and quickly went viral on social media.

Security strengthened along procession route

Following the massive turnout, security arrangements around Kalachowki Signal and the Lalbaug-Parel stretch have been strengthened. Since Friday, a large number of police vehicles and personnel have been deployed in the area, with around 800–1,000 police personnel expected to be on duty during the procession.

As devotees continue to gather across Lalbaug-Parel and Chinchpokli, the grand Aagman procession is expected to continue through the evening before reaching the mandal’s Chintamani Mandap later tonight.

Meanwhile, the procession began at 12 noon from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground and is scheduled to conclude at the Chintamani Mandap in Chinchpokli.

Tentative procession schedule

The tentative schedule for the procession is:

12:00 pm: Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground – Departure

1:00 pm: ITC Hotel Junction

2:00 pm: Bharat Mata Junction

2:30 pm: Ganesh Gully Junction

3:00 pm: Ganesh Colour Lab

4:00 pm: Lalbaug Market Junction

5:00 pm: Mumbai Rejoice Restaurant

10:00 pm: Chintamani Mandap, Chinchpokli

The timings are tentative and may vary depending on crowd movement and the pace of the procession.

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