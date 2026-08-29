Where Is Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Now? Mumbai's Most-Awaited Aagman Procession Begins In Lalbaug-Parel; Watch LIVE Here |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s much-awaited Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani aagman procession began on Saturday from the Central Railway Workshop Ground in Parel, drawing thousands of devotees to the Lalbaug-Parel area ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026.

For this year’s celebrations, the iconic Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani mandal has unveiled a magnificent Ganesh idol, designed around a sacred theme inspired by Lord Venkateswara (Sri Tirupati Balaji). The idol’s first look was unveiled earlier today and quickly went viral on social media.

Thousands of devotees have gathered along the procession route to catch a glimpse of Bappa. For those unable to reach Lalbaug-Parel or wishing to avoid the massive crowds, the mandal has also made arrangements to broadcast the entire aagman procession LIVE on YouTube through its official channel.

Watch LIVE Here:

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Route & Schedule

The procession began at 12 noon from the Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground and is scheduled to conclude at the Chintamani mandap in Chinchpokli.

The tentative schedule for the procession is:

12:00 pm: Parel Central Railway Workshop Ground – Departure

1:00 pm: ITC Hotel Junction

2:00 pm: Bharat Mata Junction

2:30 pm: Ganesh Gully Junction

3:00 pm: Ganesh Colour Lab

4:00 pm: Lalbaug Market Junction

5:00 pm: Mumbai Rejoice Restaurant

10:00 pm: Chintamani Mandap, Chinchpokli

The timings may vary depending on crowd movement and the pace of the procession.

Lalbaug-Parel Turns Into Security Fortress

With a massive turnout expected, security arrangements around the Kalachowki signal and Lalbaug-Parel stretch have been strengthened since Friday. A large number of police vehicles and personnel have been deployed in the area, with around 800-1,000 police personnel expected to be on duty during the procession.

The deployment has been increased amid recent tension in Parel and the possibility of large crowds gathering along the route. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are also being deployed for crowd control and to maintain law and order.

As devotees continue to gather across Lalbaug-Parel, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani’s grand aagman procession is expected to continue through the evening before reaching the mandal’s Chintamani mandap later tonight.

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