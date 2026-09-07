WATCH: Massive 7-Foot Python Found Hiding Inside Car Bonnet In Mumbai's Dahisar Safely Rescued |

Mumbai: A nearly seven-foot-long python was found hiding inside the bonnet of a parked car in Mumbai's Dahisar West, triggering panic among residents before a wildlife rescuer safely removed the python.

A video capturing the dramatic rescue on Sahas since gone viral on social media. The car was reportedly parked inside the residential compound of Maheshwar Building near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada.

According to an NDTV report, panicked residents sought assistance from a professional wildlife rescuer after the reptile was first spotted by a local resident taking shelter inside the car.

Rescuer pulls python from bonnet

Wildlife rescuer Sameer Gupta subsequently reached the spot and carefully opened the car's bonnet, where he found the massive python hiding inside.

Visuals of the rescue, which have gone viral online, show Gupta carefully attempting to pull the reptile out from among the components under the bonnet.

After gradually freeing the python, Gupta secured the snake and put it inside a bag.

The dramatic visuals have caught the attention of social media users, particularly due to the python's size.

Python released in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

According to reports, the python was later taken for a medical examination before being released into its natural habitat to ensure that it had not any injuries from coming into contact with the vehicle's heated components.

After wildlife officials reportedly confirmed that the python was healthy and unharmed, it was safely released into its natural habitat in the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Furthermore no injuries to residents were reported during the incident.

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