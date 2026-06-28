VIDEO: Python Spotted On Road In Thane At Night; Traffic Halts As Reptile Moves Along Divider |

Thane: A python was spotted crawling across a road in Thane late at night, briefly slowing traffic movement after motorists noticed the large reptile moving near the central divider. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared by an Instagram page named ‘Thane Page’, the python can be seen slowly slithering along the middle of the road close to the divider, while vehicles cautiously slow down around it. The video appears to have been recorded from inside a car, capturing the reptile steadily making its way through the traffic lane.

As the snake moved ahead, several vehicles were seen halting or reducing speed to avoid harming it, leading to temporary disruption in traffic movement on the stretch.

However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding the exact location or timing of the incident. It also remains unclear whether forest officials or snake rescuers later reached the spot and relocated the python safely.

Russel's Viper Rescued From BKC Metro Station Recently

The sighting comes just days after a highly venomous Russell’s Viper, locally known as ‘Ghonas’, was rescued from the basement of Mumbai Metro Line 3’s BKC station premises.

The snake was spotted on Tuesday morning at around 7:47 am inside Basement-2 near the A5 Audit Building adjacent to the Metro Line 3 station in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Security personnel from MSF Security alerted wildlife rescuers after noticing the reptile inside the premises.

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According to rescuers, the Russell’s Viper was found weak and motionless near a wall corner, possibly due to dehydration and exhaustion caused by intense heat before the arrival of monsoon rains.

The rescue team safely secured the snake before releasing it back into its natural habitat as per Forest Department guidelines. Officials also educated staff members at the site about snake behaviour and safety precautions during wildlife encounters.

Wildlife rescuers have repeatedly urged citizens to remain cautious during the monsoon season, as flooding and waterlogging often force snakes and other reptiles out of their natural shelters and onto roads or residential areas.

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