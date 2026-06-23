VIDEO: Venomous Russell’s Viper Snake Found In Basement At BKC Station On Mumbai Metro 3; Rescued Safely |

Mumbai: A highly venomous Russell’s Viper, locally known as 'Ghonas', was found in the basement of Mumbai Metro Line 3’s BKC station premises on Tuesday morning. The snake was safely rescued after security staff spotted the reptile and alerted rescuers. A video of the spotting and overall rescue attempt has surfaced on the internet.

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Details On The Rescue Operation

According to information shared by the rescue team, the incident took place at around 7:47 am near the A5 Audit Building adjacent to the Metro Line 3 station in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Officials from MSF Security contacted wildlife rescuers after noticing the snake inside Basement-2 of the premises.

Upon receiving the information, the matter was immediately conveyed to Mumbai Range forest officials and the control room. Snake rescuer Atul Kamble rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation despite heavy rainfall across the city since early morning. Rescuers identified the reptile as a Russell’s Viper, considered one of India’s most venomous snakes. The snake was estimated to be around two to two-and-a-half feet long.

According to the rescuer, the snake was found sitting weak and motionless in a corner near a wall. It is suspected that the reptile may have become dehydrated and exhausted due to the intense heat conditions over the past several days before the onset of rains.

Water Offered To The Snake By Rescuers

In a rare moment during the rescue, the rescuer offered water to the snake by placing a bottle near its mouth. The snake reportedly began drinking water immediately, surprising the staff present at the location. After consuming water, the snake appeared more active and started making loud hissing sounds, resembling the whistle of a pressure cooker, rescuers said.

The rescue operation was conducted carefully, after which the snake was safely secured in a container and later released into its natural habitat as per Forest Department guidelines. Following the incident, staff members at the location were also educated about snake behaviour and precautionary measures to be taken during wildlife encounters.

Rescuers have appealed to citizens to remain alert during the monsoon season, as flooding of snake burrows often forces reptiles and other wild animals to emerge into residential and commercial areas. People have been advised not to panic or attempt to catch snakes on their own and instead contact trained snake rescuers or the Forest Department helpline 1926 in case any wildlife is spotted nearby.

Snakes Found In BKC A Week Ago

The incident comes just days after seven baby pythons and a wolf snake were rescued from a utility duct near SEBI Bhavan in Mumbai's BKC after they emerged onto a pedestrian pathway on June 16. Acting on an alert from BKC Police, snake rescuers and Forest Department officials safely removed the reptiles. Authorities said all the snakes were non-venomous and were released into their natural habitat.

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