VIDEO: 7 Baby Pythons Found In Utility Duct Near SEBI Bhavan In Mumbai's BKC; Rescued Safely |

Mumbai: Seven python hatchlings were found inside a utility duct on a footpath near SEBI Bhavan on Monday evening. The hatchlings were later rescued by a team of snake rescuers. A video of the operation has surfaced on the internet.

Hatchlings spotted near SEBI Bhavan

In a video that surfaced on an X account (formerly Twitter), clips show a rescuer pulling out the baby pythons from a utility duct near BKC.

Upon discovering the baby pythons, the Vapra Foundation received a call from the BKC Police Station informing them that baby pythons were emerging from an internet duct onto the pedestrian pathway near SEBI Bhavan.

Following the call, snake rescuer Atul Kamble immediately informed Round Officer Roshan Dada Shinde and the Control Room of the Forest Department's Mumbai Range Office about the incident.

Rescue operation launched

Soon after, snake rescuer Atul Kamble and Police Constable Sachin More reached the spot and began rescuing the baby pythons one by one.

As a busy roadway was located nearby, there was a possibility that the hatchlings could have reached the road and been killed. However, due to timely action and the alertness of the police personnel, a total of seven baby pythons and one wolf snake were successfully rescued from the area.

Moreover, it was confirmed that all of the rescued snakes are non-venomous and were safely handled during the rescue operation.

Authorities issue public advisory

As per the guidelines of the Forest Department, the rescued reptiles will be released back into their original natural habitat.

However, citizens travelling through the BKC area, particularly along the pedestrian pathway near the Mithi River while moving from the MMRDA Ground towards the Bharat Nagar Tata Bus Stop, and who happen to spot baby pythons or any snakes, should not panic, kill, or attempt to catch them.

Instead, they are requested to immediately contact a trained snake rescuer or the Forest Department's toll-free helpline at 1926 and report the sighting.

Trained wildlife rescuers will reach the location, safely rescue the reptiles, and release them back into their natural habitat.

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