 Haridwar: 27 Baby Snakes Rescued From Water Tank Inside House In Sarai Village; Video Goes Viral
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Haridwar: 27 Baby Snakes Rescued From Water Tank Inside House In Sarai Village; Video Goes Viral

A wildlife rescue operation in Haridwar's Sarai village saw Forest Department rescuers safely remove 27 baby snakes from a water tank. The viral rescue video has sparked curiosity, as the reason the snakes ended up in the tank remains unknown. The reptiles were identified as non-venomous Checkered Keelbacks, a species commonly found near freshwater bodies.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
Haridwar: 27 Baby Snakes Rescued From Water Tank Inside House In Sarai Village; Video Goes Viral
Haridwar: 27 Baby Snakes Rescued From Water Tank Inside House In Sarai Village; Video Goes Viral | X @bstvlive

A surprising wildlife rescue operation unfolded in Haridwar's Sarai village after 27 baby snakes were discovered inside a water tank located within house. The incident caused panic among the household members and nearby residents, prompting them to alert the authorities.

A video of the rescue operation has been widely circulated on social media after being shared by Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) on June 8. The footage shows rescuers carefully extracting dozens of young snakes from the tank.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, the Forest Department's rescue team rushed to the location and took control of the situation. Experienced snake rescuers Talib and Bhola carried out the operation.

Working cautiously, the team managed to safely remove all 27 baby snakes from the water tank without causing harm to the reptiles. The successful rescue brought relief to the residents, who had been alarmed by the sudden appearance of the snakes inside their home.

What has left many puzzled, however, is how the snakes ended up inside the water tank in the first place. While rescuers were able to safely remove the reptiles, the exact circumstances that led to the presence of 27 baby snakes in the tank remain unclear, adding an element of mystery to the incident.

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According to rescuers, the snakes were identified as Checkered Keelbacks, a species commonly found near freshwater bodies across the Indian subcontinent.

About the Checkered Keelback

The Checkered Keelback, also known as the Asiatic water snake, is a non-venomous species frequently found near ponds, lakes, rivers, canals, and wetlands. Recognisable by its distinctive checkered pattern, the snake primarily feeds on fish, frogs, and other small aquatic animals.

Although it may display defensive behaviour when threatened, the species is generally harmless to humans and plays an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of freshwater ecosystems.

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