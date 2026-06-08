'He Needs To Be Thrown In': Viral Video Shows Visitors Throwing Stones At Resting Tiger In Surat Zoo; Netizens Demand Action

A disturbing video from Surat's Sarthana Nature Park Zoo has triggered widespread outrage after visitors were allegedly seen throwing stones at a tiger resting peacefully inside its enclosure. The short clip, which has gone viral on social media, has reignited concerns about animal welfare and the treatment of wildlife in captivity.

Tiger Harassed While Resting Peacefully

The video shows a tiger lying calmly inside its enclosure when visitors allegedly begin pelting it with stones, seemingly in an attempt to get a reaction or entertain themselves. One individual is prominently visible in the footage as the animal remains confined within its habitat.

The incident has shocked animal lovers, with many pointing out that even inside a protected enclosure, the tiger was unable to escape human interference.

'Not Safe In The Wild, Not Safe In Captivity'

The viral post accompanying the video highlighted the irony that tigers, already facing threats in the wild, are now being harassed even in spaces meant for their protection.

"If we cannot respect a tiger's space when it is lying quietly in captivity, what hope do we have of coexisting with wildlife in the wild?" the post questioned, urging authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

The video has also drawn attention to the broader issue of human behaviour around captive animals and the responsibility visitors have when entering zoos and wildlife parks.

Netizens React With Anger

The footage sparked a wave of condemnation online, with users expressing disgust and frustration over the treatment of the animal.

"These type of people should be kept in zoos instead of animals," one user wrote.

Another commented, "He needs to be thrown in," while several others questioned why anyone would deliberately harass an animal that was doing nothing more than resting peacefully.

Some users said the incident reflected a lack of empathy towards wildlife, while others demanded lifetime bans and legal action against those involved.

Calls For Investigation And Action

The viral post tagged local authorities, including Surat City Police, Gujarat Police and the Gujarat Forest Department, urging them to investigate the incident and identify those responsible.

Animal welfare advocates have called for stricter monitoring inside zoo premises, stronger penalties for harassment of captive animals and increased awareness among visitors about ethical behaviour around wildlife.

Renewed Debate Over Wildlife In Captivity

The incident has also sparked a wider debate about the role of zoos and the welfare of animals kept in enclosures. While some users questioned whether animals should be held in captivity at all, others stressed that regardless of personal views on zoos, visitors have a responsibility to treat animals with respect and dignity.

For many viewers, the most heartbreaking aspect of the video was that the tiger was not displaying aggression or interacting with visitors it was simply resting when it became the target of harassment.

As the video continues to circulate online, calls are growing for authorities to ensure that places meant to protect wildlife do not become spaces where animals are subjected to unnecessary stress and cruelty.