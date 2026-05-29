'Shame On Humanity!' Injured Peacock Left Crying In Pain As Bystanders Pluck Feathers Instead Of Helping - VIDEO

A disturbing video circulating widely on social media has left people shocked and furious after an injured peacock, India’s national bird, was allegedly exploited instead of being rescued. The clip shows the bird lying helpless on a roadside while several bystanders are seen pulling out its colorful feathers rather than helping it receive medical attention.

The incident has triggered intense reactions online, with many users questioning how people could ignore the suffering of a living creature for personal gain.

Injured peacock left in pain on the roadside

According to reports shared online, the peacock was seriously injured after allegedly being hit by a vehicle. In the viral footage, the bird appears unable to stand and can be seen struggling in pain while surrounded by onlookers.

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Instead of immediately contacting wildlife authorities or animal rescue services, some people reportedly began removing the peacock’s feathers one by one. Others were seen collecting the feathers and walking away.

The heartbreaking visuals have sparked anger among animal lovers and social media users across the country.

Social media users condemn the incident

As the video spread online, thousands of people reacted strongly and called the act cruel and inhuman.

One user wrote, “Strict action should be taken against such people.”

Another commented, “Humanity is disappearing. Instead of saving a suffering bird, people were busy collecting feathers.”

A third user said, “It is shameful to take advantage of an animal’s pain for personal benefit.”

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Many users also pointed out that timely medical help could possibly have saved the bird’s life.

Peacock feathers are protected under Indian law

The Indian peacock holds special cultural and national significance and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Hunting, harming, or illegally trading peacocks and their body parts can lead to legal action.

Wildlife activists often advise people to immediately inform the forest department, local animal rescue teams, or wildlife helplines whenever injured birds or animals are found.

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Video renews debate on animal cruelty

The viral clip has once again started conversations around public sensitivity toward animals and the need for stricter awareness about wildlife protection. Many people online are urging authorities to identify those seen in the video and take appropriate action.

The heartbreaking incident has become a reminder that compassion and timely help can make a crucial difference when an injured animal is struggling to survive.

Note: FPJ could not verify the authenticity of this video.