Men Dress As Kinnars At A Wedding, Demand 'Shagun' In MP's Chhindwara, Exposed & Thrashed-- VIDEO Viral

Men Thrashed For Posing As Transgenders, Asking For ‘Neg’ At Chhindwara Wedding; VIDEO Goes Viral | X

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a group of young men posing as transgenders and demanding shagun (money) at a function has gone viral on social media. The footage also captures the men being exposed and physically confronted by women at the event for deceiving them.

According to reports, the incident took place in Darbai village of the Parasia area in Chhindwara district.

Watch the video here:

मध्य प्रदेश के छिंदवाड़ा जिले के परासिया क्षेत्र के दरबई गांव में नकली किन्नर बनकर नेग मांगने पहुंचे कुछ युवकों का भंडाफोड़ हो गया। शादी समारोह में बड़ी रकम की मांग किए जाने पर ग्रामीणों को शक हुआ, जिसके बाद किन्नर समुदाय को सूचना दी गई। मौके पर पहुंचे किन्नर समाज के लोगों ने… pic.twitter.com/BJFh6Urlzu — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 7, 2026

In the video, the men are seen being completely unmasked, causing chaos at the venue. Several women at the function are seen slapping and stripping the men in response.

Bystanders quickly recorded the entire incident on their phones. The video has since circulated widely on social media platforms.

Accused crashed a wedding ceremony

Sources said the men arrived at a wedding ceremony and demanded a large sum as ‘Neg,’ a traditional gift, which raised suspicion among villagers. The locals alerted members of the local transgender community. Upon checking the visitors’ identities, it was revealed that the individuals posing as transgender persons were actually young men.

Following the revelation, a commotion erupted at the venue. The incident has sparked widespread attention online.

Not the first time!

Residents noted that this was not the first time such an incident was reported in the district.

According to locals, these men had reportedly attended other weddings and celebrations, posing as transgender individuals to collect money from families.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the police. Further details about the case are awaited.