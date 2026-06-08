 Men Dress As Kinnars At A Wedding, Demand 'Shagun' In MP's Chhindwara, Exposed & Thrashed-- VIDEO Viral
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HomeBhopalMen Dress As Kinnars At A Wedding, Demand 'Shagun' In MP's Chhindwara, Exposed & Thrashed-- VIDEO Viral

Men Dress As Kinnars At A Wedding, Demand 'Shagun' In MP's Chhindwara, Exposed & Thrashed-- VIDEO Viral

A video from Darbai village, Chhindwara, shows young men posing as transgenders to demand ‘Neg’ at a wedding. The deception was exposed by women at the function, leading to slapping and chaos. Locals say the men have repeatedly targeted celebrations this way. The incident has gone viral on social media, but the police have yet to issue an official statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 08, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Men Dress As Kinnars At A Wedding, Demand 'Shagun' In MP's Chhindwara, Exposed & Thrashed-- VIDEO Viral
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Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing a group of young men posing as transgenders and demanding shagun (money) at a function has gone viral on social media. The footage also captures the men being exposed and physically confronted by women at the event for deceiving them.

According to reports, the incident took place in Darbai village of the Parasia area in Chhindwara district.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the men are seen being completely unmasked, causing chaos at the venue. Several women at the function are seen slapping and stripping the men in response.

Bystanders quickly recorded the entire incident on their phones. The video has since circulated widely on social media platforms.

Accused crashed a wedding ceremony

Sources said the men arrived at a wedding ceremony and demanded a large sum as ‘Neg,’ a traditional gift, which raised suspicion among villagers. The locals alerted members of the local transgender community. Upon checking the visitors’ identities, it was revealed that the individuals posing as transgender persons were actually young men.

Following the revelation, a commotion erupted at the venue. The incident has sparked widespread attention online.

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Not the first time!

Residents noted that this was not the first time such an incident was reported in the district.

According to locals, these men had reportedly attended other weddings and celebrations, posing as transgender individuals to collect money from families.

So far, no official statement has been issued by the police. Further details about the case are awaited.

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