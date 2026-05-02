Shocking! Bride Garlands Lover Instead Of Groom At Madhya Pradesh Wedding; Video Goes Viral

A dramatic wedding incident from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has captured widespread attention online after a bride reportedly chose her lover over the groom during the wedding ceremony. A video circulating on social media shows unexpected scenes unfolding at the mandap, leaving guests shocked and the wedding abruptly cancelled.

Grand welcome turns into unexpected drama

According to reports, the groom arrived at the bride’s residence with a traditional baraat, accompanied by music, celebrations, and relatives eager to witness the wedding rituals. The groom stood on the stage holding a garland, waiting for the customary jaimala ceremony to begin.

Moments later, the bride entered the stage dressed in full bridal attire and carrying her own garland. Guests initially assumed the ceremony would proceed normally, but the situation quickly took a surprising turn.

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Bride chooses lover during jaimala ceremony

Instead of placing the garland around the groom’s neck, the bride reportedly turned toward another man present at the venue, believed to be her longtime partner — and garlanded him instead. Witnesses claim she then left the stage with her lover, triggering chaos among guests and family members.

The incident is said to have taken place on the night of April 27–28. Videos recorded by attendees soon spread across social media platforms, sparking intense debate and reactions online.

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Chaos At venue, lover allegedly assaulted

The sudden development stunned those present at the ceremony. Reports suggest that tensions escalated soon after, and some people at the venue allegedly assaulted the man identified as the bride’s lover. The commotion forced organisers and relatives to intervene as the celebration turned into confusion and confrontation.

Following the incident, the groom refused to continue with the marriage. He reportedly returned home with his procession and took back gifts and items exchanged during pre-wedding rituals.

Family dispute and prior relationship claims

Sources indicate that the bride had previously informed her family about her relationship and expressed her desire to marry her partner. However, her wishes were allegedly dismissed, and the marriage was arranged with another groom.

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Under family pressure, she is believed to have agreed to the wedding initially but ultimately made her decision publicly during the ceremony itself.

Police complaint filed over alleged fraud

The groom’s family has lodged a complaint at Umreth police station, accusing the bride’s family of concealing crucial information about her relationship. They have alleged financial loss, social humiliation, and emotional distress caused by the incident.

The groom’s father reportedly claimed that the bride’s family knew about the relationship but went ahead with the wedding arrangements regardless. Authorities are now examining the complaint and reviewing available evidence, including viral video footage.