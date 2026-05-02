Shocking! Groom’s Girlfriend Crashes Wedding & Plays His Old Voice Notes In Front Of Bride & Baraatis In MP's Dindori-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding was called off midway after the groom's girlfriend crashed his wedding during garland ceremony in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori on Wednesday.

The incident took place during the garland exchange when the girlfriend, Avanti Tekam, suddenly arrived at the venue. An argument broke out between her and the groom, Manish.

The arguments quickly turned into a heated scene and the groom started justifying himself, impulsively.

A video of the entire incident was recorded and is now widely circulating on social media. In the footage, the groom can be seen denying all the allegations made by his girlfriend. Meanwhile, the girlfriend is seen showing chat messages and playing audio recordings from the past few months to support her claims.

Watch the video below:

'Betrayal,' slams bride's dad

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. They took the groom, his father, and the girlfriend to the police station to control the matter.

Due to the disruption, the wedding rituals could not be completed, and the baraat returned the next morning without the bride.

According to the bride’s father, Chandrakant Mathesh, he had no idea that Manish was already in a relationship. He alleged that the two had been involved for several years and called it a betrayal.

Relationship started as wrong number

Avanti said their relationship began in 2020 after a wrong number call while she was studying in Jabalpur. They stayed in touch for years and later met in person in Dindori, after which they got into a relationship and made promises to marry each other.

She also claimed that earlier this year, Manish told her his family was arranging his marriage and then stopped talking to her.

Avanti said she came to the wedding to confront him, but things got out of control.

She further alleged that both families are now pressuring her to pay for the wedding expenses, which she says she cannot afford.