Madhya Pradesh Bride Jumps Off Stage, Runs To Lover & Puts Garland Around His Neck In Dramatic Twist — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unexpected situation unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, when the bride suddenly jumped off the stage during the ceremony and ran to her lover with a garland in her hands.

The incident happened on the night of April 27–28 in Umreth area and video of it has surfaced on Thursday.

In the video, the garland ceremony is underway, with both the bride and groom holding garlands in their hands. Just as the moment is about to take place, the bride 'literally' jumps off the stage with the garland, leaving the groom stunned and standing blank on the stage for a few moments.

Watch the video below :

MP: Shocking incident from Chhindwara: Bride ran from the stage, put a garland around her lover's neck in front of the groom... A shocking wedding incident has come to light from #Chhindwara, #MadhyaPradesh, which has surprised everyone. pic.twitter.com/yHvMGKzHN1 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 1, 2026

According to information, the groom had arrived with the wedding procession from Parasia to Mujawar village. The wedding started normally, with welcome, fireworks, and guests gathering for food.

Later, when the garland ceremony was about to begin, the bride arrived on stage with a garland in her hand. Suddenly, she looked around and ran off the stage.

She went straight to her lover, who was present at the venue, hugged him, and put the garland around his neck.

Everyone present at the wedding was left shocked. The bride’s family members caught the lover and beat him before forcing him out of the venue. This led to a fight between both families.

After the incident, the groom refused to marry the girl and returned.

Family forced marriage

Reports say the bride had been in a relationship with the man for the past two years. Her family knew about it but had pressured her into this marriage. However, seeing her lover at the wedding made her change her decision.

The bride is now staying with her family. The groom’s side has filed a complaint at the police station, claiming social insult and financial loss. Police are currently investigating the matter.