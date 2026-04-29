UP Bride Sends Back Baraat After MP Groom Found Drunk During Varmala Ceremony -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding celebration turned into a disappointment after a bride sent back the baraat. She refused to marry when she found that the groom was drunk during the ‘varmala’ ceremony.

According to information, the groom had arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra with the wedding procession from Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district.

During the garland exchange ceremony, he suddenly lost balance and stumbled on the stage. At first, the bride and her family thought he was tired due to the long journey.

UP: In #Sonbhadra, the groom stumbled during the garland exchange ceremony. The bride assumed he was acting this way because he was tired and exhausted, having arrived with the wedding procession from Madhya Pradesh. Then, on stage, the groom began speaking incoherently.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/cfeu4fzylq — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 29, 2026

However, people present at the wedding became worried when the groom started speaking unclearly and behaving strangely.

The bride then became suspicious and realised that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Upset due to the situation, the bride immediately decided to call the wedding off. She made it clear that she will not marry a man who came drunk to his ‘own wedding’.

After her decision, the wedding procession was sent back without the marriage taking place. What was meant to be a happy celebration soon turned into sadness and shock for both families.

₹3 lakh dowry to be returned

The groom’s family finally gave a written promise that they would return the ₹3 lakh given in dowry within 40 days.

The incident became a matter of embarrassment for both the bride’s family and the groom’s family. It also made many people think about how alcohol can ruin an important and happy occasion.

Bride’s family in support

The bride’s family said they were right in supporting their daughter’s decision. They said they were worried about her future and wanted what was best for her.

They said a wedding should be a moment of happiness and not shame and disappointment.

On the other hand, the groom’s family accepted their mistake and said they would counsel their son and make sure such a situation does not repeat in future.