Uttar Pradesh News: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur

Bride Calls Off Wedding After Guest Kicks Pet Dog In Fatehpur

Fatehpur: A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district was called off after a baraati allegedly kicked the bride’s pet dog, triggering a violent clash between the two families. Several people were injured in the scuffle, and the bride later refused to go ahead with the marriage despite police efforts to broker a settlement.

Love Marriage Background

The incident took place late Wednesday night at Kanha Guest House in the Khaga police station area. The bride and groom were in a relationship for two years and had already solemnised a marriage at an Arya Samaj temple in Kanpur last month. They had also completed court marriage registration in Prayagraj. After talks between the two families, a formal wedding ceremony was fixed for February 18.

Dog Incident Sparks Clash

The bride’s family arrived from Prayagraj for the wedding. After the varmala, wedding rituals were underway. Around 4 am, the bride’s pet dog, tied at a short distance from the mandap, began barking. Family members tried to calm the animal, but a guest from the groom’s side allegedly kicked the dog. The bride objected, leading to a heated argument that soon escalated into a clash between baraatis and the bride’s relatives.

Injuries and Police Intervention

During the scuffle, several people sustained head injuries and the bride suffered a fracture in her finger. Police were alerted and reached the spot. The injured were taken to hospital. The next morning, both sides were called to the police station for talks. Police attempted to resolve the matter, but the bride remained firm on cancelling the wedding. The groom reportedly broke down in tears and tried to persuade her, but she refused to reconsider.

Couple’s Earlier Marriage

The groom, Sumit Kesarwani, 25, a jeweller from the Khaga area, said he met the bride, Tanu Kesarwani of Katra in Prayagraj, two years ago. Both wanted to get married, but the families were initially not on board. The couple had eloped in January and married at an Arya Samaj temple in Kanpur, following which they completed court marriage registration in Prayagraj. After mediation by relatives, both families agreed to hold a formal ceremony in Fatehpur.

Wedding Officially Called Off

Following the violence at the venue, elders from both sides held a meeting to find a way out, but no agreement could be reached. The bride’s family returned the jewellery and wedding articles to the groom’s side, formally ending the wedding arrangements. Police said no formal complaint had been filed by either party at the time of reporting.