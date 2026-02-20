'Attempt To Tarnish India's Image Globally': Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At India AI Impact Summit - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath |

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack at the Congress party while speaking in the state Assembly on Friday over Youth Congress workers' protest at Bharat Mandapam, where the AI Summit is being hosted.

Hitting out at Congress, Yogi said, "Today, the youth wing of the Congress party attempted a shameful incident at Bharat Mandapam. An attempt has been made to tarnish India's image globally, and we condemn it... These people want to play games at the expense of the country... Where people from over 100 countries are participating, they are trying to spread anarchy by creating such chaos. Every Indian should condemn this incident... Strict action should be taken against those behind this."

Yogi Adityanath's sharp reaction came after around a dozen Youth Congress activists staged a surprise shirtless protest during the ‘India AI Impact Summit’ against the Centre and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam.

A video from the venue has gone viral on social media, showing the Youth Congress workers raising slogans while holding the T-shirts with PM Modi's picture and messages on it.

According to reports, four activists, including National Secretaries Krishna Hari and Kundan Yadav from Bihar, National Coordinator Narasimha Yadav from Telangana and Eastern UP Vice President Ajay Kumar, were detained by the police.

According to police, the protestors had registered online and entered the venue by scanning the QR code.

“They were wearing sweaters on top and a T-shirt underneath. Near Hall 5, they removed their sweaters and jackets. They protested, waving their T-shirts,” Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said.