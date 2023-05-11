WATCH: Major water pipe damage near Bandra mosque halts supply, repair work underway; check areas affected | FPJ

Mumbai: The main water line was damaged by Metro work at SV road near Bandra Mosque after an 9 inch water pipe was damaged on Thursday at around 3:38pm due to which water supply has been curtailed in the area until repair work is completed.

Ward staff and Water Department are working towards restoring the water supply in the area and are trying to fix the leakage. Residents of Mahalaxmi and Bandra station area have been affected by the incident.

Visuals that surfaced from the incident site show water gushing on the roads. The water flow was such that the road was submerged and passerby's faced difficulty while crossing the area. The four-wheelers and autorickshaws were able to pass by the road but the people on two-wheelers and pedestrians stood at one side of the road waiting for an alternative to getting drenched from the shower of water flowing from the burst pipes.

watch video here:

