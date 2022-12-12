WATCH l 'No funds if sarpanch elected is not of my choice': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's open threat to villagers

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File

Mumbai: BJP MLA Mr Nitish Rane allegedly threatened the villagers that he will not provide government funds if the sarpanch is not elected of his choice. He was addressing villagers in Nandgaon village while campaigning for the gram panchayat elections. The voting is slated for December 18.

Mr Rane, in his speech, asked the villagers to be mindful of his power as a ruling party MLA, and said that the funds are in his hands. His video became viral on social media.

‘’I will be very clear with this. Villages that elect a sarpanch of my choice will receive funds from me. I don’t hide anything. I have been trained in the Narayan Rane School of Thought. Even if by mistake, there is a sarpanch elected, who is not of my choice, I will see to it that you don’t get a rupee from my funds. Consider this as a threat or anything you want,” Mr Rane said.

He further added, “Keep this in your mind while voting - all the funds are in my hands. Be it the District Planning Funds or the Rural Development Funds, or the Central government funds. I am an MLA of the ruling party, be it the Guardian Minister, Collector, Ministers of Concerned departments, or the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister – no one will grant funds to Nandgaon without asking me. So, get this clear in your head. If there is no sarpanch of Nitesh Rane’s choice, there will be no development in Nandgaon.”

Shiv Sena UBT legislator slams Rane

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray legislator Mr Vaibhav Naik slammed Mr Rane for his arrogance. ‘When Narayan Rane was the Chief Minister (Nitesh Rane’s father) there was similar arrogance. However, the people of Sindhudurg will show them their place,’’ he noted.

However, state BJP chief Mr Chandrashekhar Bawankule downplayed Mr Rane’s statement stating that he has not threatened saying that legislators from across tell the voters that the fund will be provided if the sarpanch from their group and thinking is elected. He further added even if it was not elected the funds were released.