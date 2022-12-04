e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 'Build Urdu Bhavan near Matoshree,' says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane opposing construction in Agripada

Mumbai: 'Build Urdu Bhavan near Matoshree,' says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane opposing construction in Agripada

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has extended his support to Agripada Sangarsh Samiti for protesting against the construction of the Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada area.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | Photo: File
Follow us on

Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has extended his support to Agripada Sangarsh Samiti for protesting against the construction of the Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada area.

Nitesh Rane claimed that earlier the land was reserved for constructing Industrial Training Institute (ITI) but the Maha Vikas Aghadi government allotted the same plot for the construction of Urdu Bhavan, completing the promise of the 2017 BMC manifesto.

Nitesh Rane said that he won't let the government make Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada area.

Rane said, "The majority population is of Hindus and hence Urdu Bhavan shouldn't be made here. There is a government of Hindu ideology and we will not let injustice happen." Hitting out at former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP MLA said, "If Uddhav Thackeray wants to make Urdu learning centre then he should make it at his new Matoshree residence."

"Here the majority is Hindu so construct Urdu Bhavan somewhere else not here... If you want to build Urdu Bhavan then build near Kala Nagar Matoshree," he added.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CREDAI announces Mega Property Expo at Khandeshwar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: PMC commissioner interacts with students, teachers and parents to raise awareness for...

Navi Mumbai: PMC commissioner interacts with students, teachers and parents to raise awareness for...

Mumbai: 'Build Urdu Bhavan near Matoshree,' says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane opposing construction in...

Mumbai: 'Build Urdu Bhavan near Matoshree,' says BJP MLA Nitesh Rane opposing construction in...

Navi Mumbai: Former opposition leader at PMC calls for daily measles vaccinations rather than weekly...

Navi Mumbai: Former opposition leader at PMC calls for daily measles vaccinations rather than weekly...

Navi Mumbai: Goldcrest High School organizes Farmers’ Market

Navi Mumbai: Goldcrest High School organizes Farmers’ Market

World Day of Disabled Persons: NMMC ETC centre holds walkathon for the disabled

World Day of Disabled Persons: NMMC ETC centre holds walkathon for the disabled