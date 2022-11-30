e-Paper Get App
WATCH l Mumbai Metro Rail achieves final tunnel breakthrough

WATCH l Mumbai Metro Rail achieves final tunnel breakthrough

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), achieved its 42nd and final tunnel breakthrough on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro 3 corridor on Wednesday at the Mumbai Central Metro Station.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Robbins made Tunnel Boring Machine Tansa-1 completed its most challenging drive of 837 metres from Mahalaxmi Metro Station to Mumbai Central Metro Station up line in 243 days using 558 concrete rings. This part of the civil construction is under package 3 which includes Mumbai Central, Mahalaxmi, Science Museum, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli Metro Stations, and is one of the longest stretches of the line-3 corridor.

“It was with great pleasure that I witnessed the final breakthrough today. It marks 100% tunnelling of the Metro 3 corridor. Tunnelling below Mumbai’s heritage precincts, in close proximity of old dilapidated buildings, existing Metro line, railway lines, water body with different and sometimes difficult geological conditions has been a daunting task," said Ms. Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRC.

“We used advanced technology without compromising the safety of workers. We aim to provide a speedy, comfortable, and safe commuting experience to the Mumbaikars,” Subodh K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

The overall project progress stands at 76.6% and 100% tunnelling scope of 54.5 km has been completed on the entire stretch of 33.5 km.

Last week The Free Press Journal had reported of the MMRC achieving the final breakthrough within a week.

