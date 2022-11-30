Pictures of massive at Mumbai's Goregaon IT park, check here

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

A missive fire fire breaks out in forest behind IT park in Goregaon East

This incident was reported on Tuesday night

The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills

Furthermore, the fire was and continues to be visible from nearby areas

According to reports, the hill is a part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life

After officials reaching on the site they announced this as a Level-01 fire

Since the fire break out this is a developing story

More details are awaited