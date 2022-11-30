Pictures of massive at Mumbai's Goregaon IT park, check here

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
A missive fire fire breaks out in forest behind IT park in Goregaon East
This incident was reported on Tuesday night
The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills
Furthermore, the fire was and continues to be visible from nearby areas
According to reports, the hill is a part of Sanjay Gandhi National Park
The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life
After officials reaching on the site they announced this as a Level-01 fire
Since the fire break out this is a developing story
More details are awaited