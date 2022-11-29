e-Paper Get App
WATCH l Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in forest behind IT park in Goregaon

The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills and is visible from the neighbouring areas. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
A massive fire erupted in the thick forests behind Infinity IT Park Goregaon East on Tuesday.

The hill is reportedly a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.

Personnel of police department, fire brigade and MFB and Forest & Ward staff have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The officials informed that it is a Level-01 fire.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited. 

