Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in forest behind IT park in Goregaon

A massive fire erupted in the thick forests behind Infinity IT Park Goregaon East on Tuesday.

The hill is reportedly a part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park region has a variety of big and small wildlife including leopards, peacocks, deer, and hogs, besides a variety of insects, birds and plant life.

Personnel of police department, fire brigade and MFB and Forest & Ward staff have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The officials informed that it is a Level-01 fire.

The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills and is visible from the neighbouring areas. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

WATCH l #Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in forest behind IT park in #Goregaon pic.twitter.com/XPX3Yxd9xj — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 29, 2022