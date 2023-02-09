e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Gold & foreign currencies valued over Rs 2 Cr seized by Mumbai Airport Customs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Gold & foreign currencies valued over Rs 2 Cr seized by Mumbai Airport Customs | Twitter video screengrab
Mumbai: The officials of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Airport Customs department on Wednesday and Thursday seized gold worth Rs 1.44 crore and foreign currencies worth Rs 92.43 lakh in multiple cases.

Watch video here:

According to the Customs, officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized around 2.8 kilograms of gold valued at Rs.1.44 crore across three different cases and 90,000 Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) and 90,000 USD, totally valued at Rs.92.43 lakh in two different cases from the passengers who were involved in smuggling.

The officials have seized gold and foreign currencies and are probing the smuggling cases further.

article-image

