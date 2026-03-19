Watch: Festive Spirit Takes Over Mumbai Airport As Passengers Join Gudi Padwa Celebrations

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai on Thursday welcomed passengers at the arrivals with vibrant dhol-tasha performances as they celebrated Gudi Padwa 2026. The airport turned into a cultural hub as many passengers joined in the festivities, dancing to the beats, soaking in the traditional atmosphere created at the airport.

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The staff dressed in traditional attire drew rangoli, erected a gudi, and offered prayers. Some passengers were seen clicking selfies with the gudi, while many others joined in dancing to the dhol-tasha beats.

Not just the Mumbai airport, the city came alive with grand processions held in Mumbai and Thane. From Girgaum, Thane, to Dombivli, streets witnessed an outpouring of enthusiasm as thousands of people gathered to take part in vibrant rallies featuring traditional music, cultural displays, and community participation.

In Girgaon, large crowds assembled as dhol beats echoed through the area, with lively processions moving through packed lanes. Men and women dressed in traditional attire rode bikes, while children participated on cycles, adding to the festive spirit. Dombivli, too, witnessed an equally spirited turnout, where processions began with women leading the way, carrying saffron flags, followed by groups performing to the rhythmic beats of dhol.

In Thane’s Naupada area, a grand procession saw hundreds walking together, singing and celebrating the occasion, with a woman riding a horse adding a traditional touch to the rally.

CM extends Gudi Padwa Wishes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his wishes, expressing hope that the new year would bring prosperity to every household and guide Maharashtra towards greater progress and collective growth.

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Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra. The festival symbolises new beginnings, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil, with households traditionally hoisting a “Gudhi” as a mark of victory and good fortune.

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