Gudi Padwa 2026: Raj Thackeray Celebrates Marathi New Year With Family At Dadar's Shivtirth Residence, Performs Traditional Pujan | WATCH

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray celebrated Gudi Padwa 2026 with his family on Thursday at his Shivtirth residence in Dadar. Visuals showed the entire Thackeray family gathered together, offering prayers and performing a traditional pujan to the Gudi erected on the balcony.

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The celebration comes ahead of the Padwa Mela organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena today at 5 pm. Raj Thackeray will also be addressing the people at the event. As thousands of people are set to gather for the Padwa Mela, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued traffic restrictions from 1 pm to 12 midnight.



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There will be parking prohibition on several major stretches in Dadar, including SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank Junction, Keluskar Road South and North, MB Raut Marg, Pandurang Nayak Marg Road No 5, Dadasaheb Rege Marg, Lt Dilip Gupte Marg from Shivaji Park Gate No 4 to Shitladevi Temple Junction, and NC Kelkar Marg from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction.

Meanwhile, since morning, from Girgaum to Dombivli and Thane, streets witnessed an outpouring of enthusiasm as thousands of people gathered to take part in vibrant rallies featuring traditional music, cultural displays, and community participation. Men and women dressed in traditional attire rode bikes, while children participated on cycles, adding to the festive spirit.

About Gudi Padwa 2026

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year and is celebrated with enthusiasm across Maharashtra. The festival symbolises new beginnings, positivity, and victory of good over evil, with people traditionally hoisting a Gudi outside their homes as a sign of prosperity and good fortune.

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