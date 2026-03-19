Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde Join Gudi Padwa Processions Across Maharashtra -VIDEO |

Nagpur marked the beginning of the Hindu New Year with a grand Gudi Padwa celebration, as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined thousands of residents in a vibrant Shobha Yatra. The ceremonial procession saw people dressed in colourful traditional attire, dancing to the beats of dhol and participating in cultural performances that brought the streets alive.

The rally drew large crowds, with citizens lining the routes to witness the spectacle. The visuals from the city captured a sea of festive colours, reflecting both devotion and community spirit.

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Music, Dance And Devotion Mark The Day

The procession in Nagpur was not just a display of celebration but also of spiritual unity. A collective recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra was organised during the rally, adding a devotional dimension to the festivities.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the gathering symbolised the spirit of the New Year and the shared cultural identity of the people. He noted that the large turnout, with many dressed in traditional attire, had transformed the venue into a striking visual of unity and celebration. He also extended his wishes for continued progress and prosperity in the year ahead.

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Celebrations Across Maharashtra

The festive spirit extended beyond Nagpur, with similar processions being organised across Maharashtra. In Thane, a Gudi Padwa procession was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, where residents participated with equal enthusiasm.

Across cities and towns, people hoisted gudis outside their homes, decorated streets with rangoli and flowers, and gathered in large numbers to welcome the New Year with joy and positivity.

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Gudi Padwa, which signifies new beginnings and prosperity, continues to be one of Maharashtra’s most cherished festivals, bringing together communities in a shared celebration of culture, faith and hope.