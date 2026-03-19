Gudi Padwa 2026: Grand Processions, Dhol Beats & Massive Turnouts Mark Celebrations Across Mumbai, Thane & Dombivali - VIDEOS

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Mumbai: Maharashtra came alive with colour, rhythm, and cultural pride as grand processions marked the celebration of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, across Mumbai and neighbouring regions on Thursday.

From Girgaum to Dombivli and Thane, streets witnessed an outpouring of enthusiasm as thousands of people gathered to take part in vibrant rallies featuring traditional music, cultural displays, and community participation.

In Girgaum, striking visuals showed a large rangoli in the centre of the street, setting the tone for the festivities. Large crowds assembled as dhol beats echoed through the area, with lively processions moving through packed lanes. Men and women dressed in traditional attire rode bikes, while children participated on cycles, adding to the festive spirit. Another video from instagram handle 'chal_mumbai' captured bands playing energetic tunes as people danced along, reflecting the unmistakable vibrancy associated with Gudi Padwa celebrations in South Mumbai.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Gudi Padwa is being celebrated in Girgaon, Mumbai with traditional enthusiasm, dhol-tasha beats, and lively processions pic.twitter.com/n5QZTfASxZ — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026

Dombivli, too, witnessed an equally spirited turnout. Processions began with women leading the way, carrying saffron flags, followed by groups performing to the rhythmic beats of dhol. A notable highlight was a decorative float featuring a miniature structure symbolising Mumbai, drawing attention from onlookers and participants alike.

Dombivli, Maharashtra: A procession was taken out on the occasion of Gudi Padwa pic.twitter.com/nmidQaqQTK — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, in Thane’s Naupada area, a grand procession saw hundreds walking together, singing and celebrating the occasion. A woman riding a horse added a traditional touch to the rally. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik were also seen participating in the procession, further amplifying its significance.

Thane, Maharashtra: A procession was taken out in the Naupada area on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik also joined the procession. pic.twitter.com/a1W9pJ8Lzw — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026

Adding to the visuals, a video shared by 'proudthanker' showed thousands gathering in Thane to celebrate the festival with full fervour, underlining the scale and collective participation seen this year.

Outside Maharashtra, similar enthusiasm was witnessed in Goa, where women were seen singing hymns and performing lezim as part of processions. The celebrations there reflected a more devotional tone, blending cultural expression with spiritual observance.

VIDEO | Goa: Gudi Padwa celebrated with traditional fervour in Panaji with locals gathering to mark the auspicious New Year.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Goa pic.twitter.com/MF9z6UpV4W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

Across regions, Gudi Padwa celebrations this year stood out for their scale, energy, and strong community involvement, as people came together to welcome the new year with hope, tradition, and renewed spirit.

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