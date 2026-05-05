WATCH: Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai To Offer Prayers To Lord Ganesha On Angarki Chaturthi; Free Water & Tea Services Arranged

Mumbai: A large number of devotees thronged to Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai's Dadar on the occasion of Angarki Chaturthi on Tuesday. The temple witnessed heavy footfall since early morning, with devotees lining up in long queues to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Visuals shared by IANS showed men, women, and senior citizens waiting in separate lines as they awaited to pray to the Vighnaharta.

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Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi occurs when the day falls on Angaraka, or Tuesday. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month, but Angarki Chaturthi occurs only two or three times a year. Because of this, devotees consider it more auspicious than the regular Sankashti Chaturthi. This year too, there will be three Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. According to the temple's website, the first Angarki was on January 6, the second on May 5 and the third will be on September 29.

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Meanwhile, as a huge influx of devotees was anticipated, heavy security was in place at the temple. Speaking of arrangements for the devotees, the temple trust has established dedicated queues for various groups, including women, senior citizens, and the differently-abled. In addition to this, the general devotees will be queuing up at Raje Sambhaji Ground, where pandals are equipped with lights, fans, and drinking water. For convenience, free tea services will also be available, alongside mobile toilets and medical teams supported by two ambulances.

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Moreover, for devotees travelling from Dadar Station, about 20 free air-conditioned shuttle buses are operating between Dadar Station and Ravindra Natya Mandir. Devotees are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic items such as laptops or cameras into the premises.

Traffic curbs are also in place around the temple. All types of vehicles are restricted from entering S.K. Bole Road from Gokhale Road and Agar Bazaar junction. Entry is also prohibited on Datta Raul Road and N. M. Kale Road from Gokhale Road. Additionally, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to S.K. Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, and Portuguese Church will remain closed to vehicular traffic. The crubs are in place until midnight on May 5.

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