​Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Arrangements For Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi

Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Special Arrangements For Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi | BL Soni

​Mumbai: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust has announced comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday, 5 May. Anticipating a massive influx of devotees, the Trust has scheduled specific darshan timings and implemented enhanced security measures to ensure a smooth experience.

​The temple's religious schedule begins with Mahapuja and Aarti from 3:15 am to 3:50 am, followed by Naivedya at 12:15 pm. Evening rituals include Dhupaarti at 7:00 pm, culminating in a Mahapuja from 8:50 pm until the moonrise at 10:19 pm. Final prayers and Mahanaivedya will conclude by 10:45 pm, after which darshan will resume.

​To manage the crowds, the Trust has established dedicated queues for various groups, including women, senior citizens, and differently-abled devotees. General devotees will queue at Raje Sambhaji Ground, where pandals equipped with lights, fans, and drinking water have been erected. For convenience, free tea services will be available, alongside mobile toilets and medical teams supported by two ambulances.

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​Devotees are advised to use Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) or the 20 free air-conditioned shuttle buses operating between Dadar Station and Ravindra Natya Mandir. Security remains a priority, with baggage scanners and CCTV in operation. Devotees are strictly prohibited from carrying electronic items such as laptops or cameras into the premises.

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