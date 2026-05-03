Kalyan Police Bust Motorcycle Theft Gang; 4 Arrested, 7 Two-wheelers Recovered

Kalyan: In a major breakthrough, the Bazarpeth Police in Kalyan have arrested four members of a motorcycle theft gang and recovered seven stolen two-wheelers worth approximately ₹2.8 lakh.

How the Accused Were Nabbed

On April 28, 2026, Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Aandhale and the Crime Detection Team of Bazarpeth Police Station received a tip-off. Acting on the information, they apprehended one of the accused, Samarth Narsu Patil, from Samrat Ashok Chowk in Kalyan West while he was in possession of a stolen Honda Activa (MH05/CR-1115).

Following his arrest, and under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sureshsingh Gaud, the police team tracked down and arrested three more accused: Harsh Ramesh Pardeshi (21), Pranit Dinesh Shitap (21), and Ranganath alias Sagar Sukhdev Dhawle (18).

Gang’s Modus Operandi Revealed

During interrogation, Patil confessed that he, along with his accomplices, had been stealing two-wheelers from various parts of Kalyan over the past month. Based on his disclosures, police recovered seven stolen vehicles and detained the remaining members of the gang.

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The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Honmane. Senior Police Inspector Sureshsingh Gaud and his team played a crucial role in cracking the case.

Police officials believe that this swift action will help curb the rising incidents of vehicle theft in the area.

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