Traffic Curbs Announced In Mumbai Near Shree Siddhivinayak Temple On May 5 Ahead Of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Rush | Representational Image

Mumbai: In view of the heavy influx of devotees expected at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on May 5, 2026, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions in and around the Dadar-Prabhadevi area. Officials said the large turnout is likely to impact traffic movement, potentially leading to congestion on key arterial roads.

The affected roads include Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road, S. K. Bole Road, Gokhale Road (North and South), Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road, and Appasaheb Marathe Marg. To ease traffic pressure, restrictions will be enforced from 6:00 am to midnight on May 5, and may be extended if required for the safety of devotees.

As per the advisory, all types of vehicles will be restricted from entering S.K. Bole Road from Gokhale Road and Agar Bazaar junction. Entry will also be prohibited on Datta Raul Road and N. M. Kale Road from Gokhale Road. Additionally, Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to S.K. Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, and Portuguese Church will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Read Also NCLT Mumbai Approves Resolution Plan For Nirmal Lifestyle, Bringing Relief To Homebuyers

Also Watch:

Further, turns from Leningrad Chowk on Sayani Road towards Shankar Ghanekar Marg, as well as the left turn from Ravindranath Natya Mandir, will be closed. However, local residents residing in and around the temple will be permitted access to their destinations as per requirement. Motorists have been advised to avoid the affected routes and plan their travel accordingly to prevent inconvenience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/