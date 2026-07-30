Watch: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Alleges Pressure To Join BJP Days After Withdrawing Agitation Over Alleged NEET Paper Leak

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke |

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that he was being pressured to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His remarks came days after he withdrew the 37-day-long agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Alleges pressure to join BJP

Speaking to the media, Dipke said, "BJP is threatening me to join the party. I will never join the BJP."

Activist Abhijit Deepke has alleged that the BJP is pressuring him to join the party. In a statement, Deepke said, “BJP is threatening me to join the party. I will never join BJP.”The remarks have drawn attention amid ongoing political discussions. No official response from the… pic.twitter.com/2i0H78cBym — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 30, 2026

Dipke's allegations have once again drawn attention amid ongoing political discussions in the state. Elaborating on his claim, he alleged, "I was told that failing to join the BJP would spell trouble for my family," reported news agency ANI.

According to The Times of India, Dipke questioned the government over the alleged pressure to join the BJP. He said that, as a student, being threatened by people holding high positions in the country was shameful. He further questioned the values of those in power, alleging that public representatives should not issue such threats.

Responds to criticism

Responding to allegations that he was misleading the country's younger generation, Dipke said, "If fighting to protect democracy, questioning the government, and struggling for one's future and the right to education amounts to corrupting the culture, then I will continue that struggle."

Read Also CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Demands HM Amit Shah's Resignation Over July 20 Student Crackdown

Remarks on new Education Minister

Moreover, reacting to the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister, Dipke described him as "just a replacement copy." Launching a fresh attack on the government, he said, "It shows what kind of person has been put in charge by the Prime Minister. What message are you sending to the country? An education minister who supports and welcomes rapists."

According to reports, Dipke returned to his home on Wednesday. While his allegations of being pressured to join the BJP have sparked political debate, the BJP, on the other hand, has not yet issued any official response to the claims so far.

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