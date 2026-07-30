CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Demands HM Amit Shah's Resignation Over July 20 Student Crackdown

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke demanded Amit Shah's resignation over the July 20 student protest crackdown while criticising the Centre and Delhi Police | AI Generated Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 30, 2026: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that the order to use force against students during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march in New Delhi could only have come from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded his resignation over the police action.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after returning from a more than month-long protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, Dipke said democracy was under threat and claimed that constitutional institutions had failed to prevent what he described as the concentration of power. He also backed Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's demand that Shah step down.

Democracy Under Threat

Dipke claimed that concerns were now being raised even about the judiciary and alleged that central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been used to split political parties, including the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"The institutions of the country had a duty to protect democracy and not allow the dictatorship of one person. They failed in that responsibility. Saving democracy is no longer just the Opposition's responsibility. People across the country will have to come together," he said.

The 30-year-old activist said the CJP-led agitation against the alleged NEET paper leak was conducted peacefully and within the framework of the Constitution. He claimed the protest, held with photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar, ultimately led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He criticised the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister, calling him a "weird" choice, PTI reports.

"If the Education Minister applauds rapists, what message is being sent to the country? Another weird man has replaced Dharmendra Pradhan. This government supports goons and rapists. People like Ram Rahim come out on parole during its tenure," Dipke alleged.

Targets Ramdev And Police

Responding to yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev's reported remarks that Gen Z had defamed Indian culture through the Jantar Mantar protest, Dipke said young people had every right to protest peacefully and advised Ramdev to focus on his company, Patanjali Ayurved.

He said the Supreme Court had made adverse observations against Patanjali in the past and asserted that Gen Z was capable of protecting both the country and its culture.

Dipke also reiterated his demand that Shah resign over the July 20 police action.

"There are allegations that the Cockroach Janta Party is receiving funding from abroad or that the movement is being run from outside the country. If that is true, it reflects the failure of Amit Shah. What kind of 'Chanakya' would that make him? The order to use force against students on July 20 must have been issued by Amit Shah and no one else," he claimed.

The CJP founder said his party would support farmers' agitations whenever required, noting that many members of the outfit came from farming families.

He also criticised the police, saying they should follow the Constitution rather than any political party. Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dipke said that if the police were acting on party instructions, they should wear "khaki chaddi" and stand outside the BJP headquarters instead.

Also Watch:

He further alleged that Delhi Police had stationed trucks carrying stones near the Jantar Mantar protest site and later claimed the material was construction debris. He also questioned why police were allegedly uncomfortable with protesters recording videos of their actions, saying public servants should have nothing to fear from cameras if they were acting lawfully.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/